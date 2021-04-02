John Boehner unloads on GOP lawmakers who only came to DC to make money and get on Hannity

In a piece written for Politico, former House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) came clean about the Republican Party he walked away from saying it went out of i's mind when Barack Obama was elected and now if rapidly fulling up with lawmakers who want to do nothing but "blow up Washington," raise money and get on Fox News.
Looking back on his days in Congress, Boehner said he tried to explain the nuances of getting legislation passed but found it was increasingly falling upon the deaf ears of newcomers who were only looking to raise their own profiles as back-bench bomb-throwers.
According to Boehner, "I was presiding over a large group of people who'd never sat in Congress, I felt I owed them a little tutorial on governing. I had to explain how to actually get things done. A lot of that went straight through the ears of most of them, especially the ones who didn't have brains that got in the way. Incrementalism? Compromise? That wasn't their thing. A lot of them wanted to blow up Washington. That's why they thought they were elected," adding, "Some of them, well, you could tell they weren't paying attention because they were just thinking of how to fundraise off of outrage or how they could get on Hannity that night."
The former senior Republican went on to explain that the change in newly-elected Republicans entering Congress can be tied to the rise of conservative Fox News and -- more directly to former head Roger Ailes -- who became the ringleader for paranoid attacks on Obama.
"At some point after the 2008 election, something changed with my friend Roger Ailes. I once met him in New York during the Obama years to plead with him to put a leash on some of the crazies he was putting on the air. It was making my job trying to accomplish anything conservative that much harder. I didn't expect this meeting to change anything, but I still thought it was bullshit, and I wanted Roger to know it," he wrote. "When I put it to him like that, he didn't have much to say. But he did go on and on about the terrorist attack on the U.S. Embassy in Benghazi, which he thought was part of a grand conspiracy that led back to Hillary Clinton. Then he outlined elaborate plots by which George Soros and the Clintons and Obama (and whoever else came to mind) were trying to destroy him."
Talking about Ailes paranoia, he added, "And it was clear that he believed all of this crazy stuff. I walked out of that meeting in a daze. I just didn't believe the entire federal government was so terrified of Roger Ailes that they'd break about a dozen laws to bring him down. I thought I could get him to control the crazies, and instead I found myself talking to the president of the club. One of us was crazy. Maybe it was me."
You can read more here.
