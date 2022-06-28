'Another major win': Trump surrogate spins wildly after Meadows aide stuns at Jan. 6 hearing

Boris Epshteyn, a former aide to Donald Trump, insisted on Tuesday that the former president scored a "major win" after a Jan. 6 Committee hearing exposed his actions from that day.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testified that Trump had invited weapons into the Jan. 6 rally and had lunged at a Secret Service agent who refused to allow him to march to the Capitol.

Epshteyn dismissed the testimony during an appearance on Real America's Voice with host Steve Bannon.

"What they did today, they dragged a young gal up there to tell a bunch of fables," the former Trump aide opined. "Whether it was under pressure or under promise of some financial benefit, who knows what it was for."

"But the net result of today is another major win for President Trump," he added, "after a series of wins, first of all, on each of the hoaxes. OK? Russia, impeachment, impeachment and now and this."

Epshteyn pointed to recent Supreme Court rulings as wins for Trump.

"And now, a win after a day when the Democrats try to make this big deal but what they ended up getting was a huge amount of egg on their face," he said. "So, another great day for MAGA, the War Room posse and President Donald Trump."

Not all conservative outlets agreed with Epshteyn.

Fox News anchor Bret Baier called the hearing both "stunning" and "compelling."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice or at this link.