'So compelling': Fox News host Bret Baier reacts to 'stunning' Jan. 6 hearing
Fox News anchor Bret Baier reacted to the testimony of a former aide to Mark Meadows by calling it both "stunning" and "compelling."

During a break from the Jan 6. Committee's hearing with Cassidy Hutchinson, Baier said that he was moved by the former staffer's firsthand account of former President Donald Trump's actions on Jan. 6.

"Inside the Beast, the limo, saying he wanted to go up to Capitol Hill," the anchor said of Trump. "And they said you have to go back to the White House and, according to her testimony, he says, 'I'm the effing president, take me there,' and then goes to grab at him."

"Listen, this testimony is first of all stunning," he continued, "because we haven't heard this. Two, it's compelling because of her proximity to power. All of these people directly having conversations with her."

Baier noted that Trump "wanted the crowd to be bigger, more robust" and that he didn't care about weapons in the audience.

"Listen, all of this is firsthand," he pointed out. "So it's from her listening to it. That's why it's so compelling."

