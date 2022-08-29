FBI raids police headquarters in Louisiana and arrests union president
Shutterstock

A Louisiana police officer is in jail after he was arrested by the FBI this Sunday, KTBS reports.

Sgt. Harold “BJ” Sanford Jr., 52, of the Bossier City Police, was booked into jail as an "in-state fugitive for the U.S. Marshals Service," according to KTBS.

As of this time, there is no information on the charges or what initiated the arrest.

According to a press release, Sanford’s arrest is related to his role as president of the police union.

Sanford has been placed on administrative leave and Bossier City officials are cooperating with the investigation.

According to the Bossier Press-Tribune, "Federal agents obtained and executed a search warrant at the Bossier City Police headquarters for records related to Bossier City Police Local 645 International Union of Police Association."

