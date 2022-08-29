'Stop the Steal' organizer complains 'crippling and crushing' legal bills have hurt his ability to impact elections
Far-right pro-Trump activist Ali Alexander says that his ability to impact the upcoming midterm elections will be limited due to massive legal bills he's incurring as a result of his organizing the infamous "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the January 6th Capitol riots.

In an interview with the Nebraska Examiner flagged by Law and Crime, Alexander outlined all of the legal challenges he's faced since pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol, including an investigation conducted by the House Select Committee investigating the riots, as well as a civil lawsuit filed by police officers who were injured by the rioters.

“I testified for the J6 like committee for eight hours," he said. "It was the longest or second-longest verbal testimony. I had to testify before the grand jury that’s investigating the alternate electors. I’m dealing with a lot of lawfare, a hundred thousand dollars in legal bills, juggling four different lawyers.”

Alexander also said that "God certainly prepared me for this moment" to get sued and investigated for his political activities and he expressed confidence that he would prevail.

Nonetheless, he said that there will definitely be at least a short-term impact on his political work.

"They’ve taken me out of the midterms in 2022. So shout-out to the Democrats for sidelining a ton of great organizers in the Republican Party," he said, and cited the "kind of crippling and crushing" legal expenses he's incurred as a reason.

