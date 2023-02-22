Active shooter reported at Boulder High School in Colorado

Crime scene tape (Shutterstock.com)
Colorado police have responded to the report of an active shooter at Boulder High School.
The University of Colorado Boulder police are investigating an unconfirmed report of a person with a gun near the school, and officers have not found any victims yet while clearing the building, reported the Denver Post.
A shelter-in-place order was put in place in areas around the school, which has been placed on lockdown.
The incident remains under investigation.
\u201cWe are still clearing the school but right now we have NOT found any victims. Please continue to shelter in place\u201d— Boulder Police Dept. (@Boulder Police Dept.) 1677081363