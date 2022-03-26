'EVACUATE NOW' orders in Boulder as another dangerous wildfire threatens Colorado city

Only months after a large forest fire erupted between Boulder and Denver, another major fire is resulting in evacuation orders.

"About 1,200 homes are being ordered to evacuate due to a fast-moving wildfire burning in an open space near the U.S. National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in Boulder," 9 News reports. "The CU Boulder South Campus was also being evacuated due to the NCAR Fire, BPD said. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Eldorado Canyon State Park is now closed, and rangers are working to get visitors out of the park."

Boulder police are working to evacuate approximately 1,200 residences.

"The fire is burning on the southwest side of Boulder in an open space area near NCAR, police said. The Boulder Fire Department is on scene fighting the fire," the Denver Post reported. "At about 3:30 p.m., winds in Boulder were gusting to about 31 mph, humidity was 14% and the temperature was 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service."







































