'EVACUATE NOW' orders in Boulder as another dangerous wildfire threatens Colorado city

Only months after a large forest fire erupted between Boulder and Denver, another major fire is resulting in evacuation orders.
"About 1,200 homes are being ordered to evacuate due to a fast-moving wildfire burning in an open space near the U.S. National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in Boulder," 9 News reports. "The CU Boulder South Campus was also being evacuated due to the NCAR Fire, BPD said. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Eldorado Canyon State Park is now closed, and rangers are working to get visitors out of the park."
Boulder police are working to evacuate approximately 1,200 residences.
"The fire is burning on the southwest side of Boulder in an open space area near NCAR, police said. The Boulder Fire Department is on scene fighting the fire," the Denver Post reported. "At about 3:30 p.m., winds in Boulder were gusting to about 31 mph, humidity was 14% and the temperature was 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service."
The @bouldercolorado Wireless Emergency Alert to EVACUATE NOW was sent to cell phones in this geographic area #NCARfirepic.twitter.com/tqdfP2DnPO— Boulder Police Dept. (@Boulder Police Dept.) 1648330129
HAPPENING NOW: Evacuations ordered for areas next to open space around NCAR. #NCARFire burning and putting up a lot of smoke. Hikers being evacuated from Eldorado Canyon State Park.\n\nhttps://cbsloc.al/3L9kwt4\u00a0\n\n#cowx #4wxpic.twitter.com/iYvFvF8drH— CBSDenver (@CBSDenver) 1648331739
Strong winds are whipping through #Boulder #NCARFire. Won't see any major relief until sunset. #9WXpic.twitter.com/By2GPXgL5D— Danielle Grant (@Danielle Grant) 1648331386
Lots of smoke coming from the foothills in Boulder. Traffic is heavy on Foothills Hwy.pic.twitter.com/j2uNBNho8w— Rob Harris (@Rob Harris) 1648331651
Received this alert on my phone just now. The link sends you to the @BoulderPolice Twitter account. @DenverChannelpic.twitter.com/FWcNSrZYO1— Pattrik Perez (@Pattrik Perez) 1648330461