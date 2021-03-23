Ten fatalities from fatal shooting at King Soopers in Boulder, Colorado: police
Screengrab.

Authorities in Colorado on Monday held a second press conference on the fatal mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder.

Police finally revealed that there were 10 fatalities including Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, who had been with the department since 2010.

Police said the investigation was ongoing and would take days.

In addition to police, the press conference featured state and federal prosecutors.

The suspected gunman is in custody, authorities said.

