Here are the names of the victims of the Colorado mass shooting
(Shutterstock.com)

Local police have identified the ten people killed in the shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, this Monday.

According to the Boulder Police Department, the victims are: Denny Strong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23, Rikki Olds, 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, Suzanne Fountain, 59, Teri Leiker, 51, Eric Talley, 51, Kevin Mahoney, 61, Lynn Murray, 62, and Jody Waters, 65.

As multiple news outlets point out, victim Eric Talley was a Boulder police officer and a father of seven children, ages five to 18.

The motive of the gunman, 21-year-old Al Aliwi Alissa, is not yet known.