'They want me to turn on Trump': Embattled former campaign manager Brad Pascale 'subpoenaed' by Jan. 6 committee
Former Donald Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale told The Daily Beast that the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol subpoenaed his phone records from Nov. 2020 until Jan. 2021.

“I had nothing to do with Jan. 6,” Parscale told The Beast, saying he "just agreed" to the subpoena. “I have zero to hide."

Parscale, who began working for the Trump Organization in 2011, was ousted as campaign manager in July 2020.

“All of this makes me think they want me to turn on [Trump]," he said.

The Beast noted they had not seen a copy of the subpoena.

The committee has publicly subpoenaed longtime Trump advisor Roger Stone, former chief strategist Steve Bannon, chief of staff Mark Meadows, campaign manager Bill Stepien, deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, deputy chief of staff Christopher Liddell, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, senior advisor Jason Miller, senior advisor Stephen Miller, personnel director John McEntee, director of political affairs Brian Jack, special assistant Molly Michael, special assistant Cassidy Hutchinson, and deputy assistant Benjamin Willliamson.

"Despite his distance from the campaign after the election, Parscale admitted in a Fox News interview last December that he had long known about a Trump campaign plan to stoke unfounded fears about 'rampant voter fraud' in the 2020 election," The Beast reported. "In fact, Parscale said, he was a founding architect of the scheme, which he claimed was a well-funded public relations and legal operation with the Republican National Committee, involving 'lawyers everywhere.'"

