GOP pundit smacked down for suggesting Alvin Bragg is ignoring NYC crime to go after Trump
David Urban on CNN- screenshot

Former Donald Trump adviser David Urban tried to claim on CNN Monday that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was ignoring skyrocketing crime in New York City to go after the former president's hush payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels instead — even though major violent crime has declined on Bragg's watch.

Anchor Pamela Brown was quick to point this out to Urban.

"So what does it say DeSantis went out of his way to go after the district attorney and chose not to defend Trump's acts and poke fun?" asked Brown.

"It tells me he's running for president is what it tells me," said Urban. "Look, I think his message probably resonates with lots of Americans who are tuning in and watching. Looking at shoplifting, crime, hearing about people being assaulted in the city and being let free in New York City, and yet they see the district attorney going and drudging up these seven-year-old charges. That's the point that Governor DeSantis is trying to make. That resonates with the Republican voters, not the Trump part, but the pure nature of the entire prosecution. I think Republicans view it as persecution, not prosecution."

"What Bragg's office said — they just released a statement tonight saying 'Under Alvin Bragg, homicides are down 32%, Manhattan shootings are down 14%, and New York remains one of the safest big cities in the U.S.' Pointing out that is what Bragg's office is saying tonight amid that criticism."

Despite a lot of media coverage focusing on crimes in New York City, it remains one of the safest parts of the country — far safer than much of rural America, not just in terms of crime but all deaths, including accidents.

In fact, DeSantis especially has little grounds to criticize Bragg on crime, as New York City's property and violent crime rates are significantly lower than that of Jacksonville or Tampa, and about half the rates of Orlando or Miami.

