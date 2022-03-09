Trump-loving GOP candidate charged with forcible, felony sexual assault: report

Court records show a Republican candidate in Utah is being accused of assaulting a woman, The Salt Lake Tribune reported Tuesday.

"Brandon Beckham met up with the woman, an acquaintance, to watch a movie that day, charging documents state," the Tribunewrites. "The woman told police that she walked out of the room and returned to find him in his underwear with a blanket spread out on the floor, according to the charging documents. He aggressively told her to give him a massage, she later recounted to law enforcement. She agreed to massage him, but Beckham made additional demands, pulled her clothes off and touched her in an unwanted manner, the court records state. The woman told authorities that she asked Beckham to stop, according to the court records, but he said 'she was being too conservative' and kept going. He then pinned her onto the ground and continued to sexually assault her, the court documents state."

Beckham led an effort seeking to censure Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump over his linking of aid to Ukraine with domestic political support.

"A lot of us feel that it's sort of an embarrassment to our party," Beckham said at the time.

KSL-TV reports, "According to the information document, 'In a pretext phone call, [Beckham] admitted to victim that he was ‘wild’ and ‘he had gone too far.’ [Beckham] apologized many times. [Beckham] stated he was just being kinky and didn’t know the victim was ‘that uncomfortable’ with it.'”

The station reports Utah County Attorney David Leavitt’s office confirmed Beckham is the defendant.

Beckham says he is continuing his primary campaign against Republican state Sen. Keith Grover.

"I have still not been informed by any legal authority about an actual complaint, but I categorically deny the account of events portrayed in the media," Beckham said in a statement. "I am grateful for the many messages from friends and supporters encouraging me to stay strong and move forward with my campaign for the Utah Senate.”

The newspaper noted "Beckham has long been active in the state’s GOP, recently pushing a party resolution on banning critical race theory (CRT) from Utah’s public schools. He also directed and produced an anti-CRT film called 'Identity Marxism,' which he released last month in collaboration with Sen. John Johnson, R-Ogden."

