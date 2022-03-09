New York judge lets $2.7 billion lawsuit by elections company against Fox News proceed — but there's a catch

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that a federal judge in New York has allowed a $2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox News by the voting systems company Smartmatic to proceed.

However, the judge dismissed Smartmatic's suits against Fox News host Jeanine Pirro and pro-Trump "Kraken" lawyer Sidney Powell.

"Smartmatic has alleged that Giuliani, ex-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, and several Fox stars 'created a story about Smartmatic,' using network airtime to 'defame and disparage Smartmatic and its election technology and software' with debunked conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election," noted Daily Beast reporter A.J. MacDougall.

According to the report, Judge David Cohen also partially dismissed the claims against Rudy Giuliani. However, he refused to dismiss the claims against Fox host Maria Bartiromo and former Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, both of whom also sought to have the cases against them thrown out.