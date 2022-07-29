'Stop the Steal' organizer gave FBI info on 'more than a dozen' rally figures to secure plea deal: report

On Thursday, WUSA9 reported that new court documents reveal Brandon Straka, an organizer of the January 6 "Stop the Steal" rally and the founder of the pro-Trump "Walk Away" movement urging Democrats to become Republicans, gave far more information to federal investigators about his fellow organizers than previously known — including testimony on "more than a dozen" figures linked to the events that day.

"In charging documents, prosecutors said Straka headed to the U.S. Capitol after receiving texts that the building had already been breached," noted the report. "Once there, videos show him encouraging other members of the mob and discussing his desire to enter the building. Afterward, he posted messages encouraging rioters to 'hold the line' and comparing January 6 to 1776."

All of this would have merited him a harsher sentence than what he originally received — 90 days home confinement — except for the information he provided as part of the deal, given to WUSA9 by Stuart Dornan, the attorney for Straka.

"In the memo, Dornan said Straka provided 'significant information' to federal investigators over three interviews with the FBI following his arrest," reported Jordan Fischer. "In one interview on March 5, 2021, Straka, according to Dornan, provided information about 'individuals who were inside of Nancy Pelosi's office; individuals who were inciters at the Capitol; and organizers of the Stop the Steal movement.' He also listed the names of individuals Straka spoke to the FBI about. Those names include rally organizers Amy and Kylie Kremer, Cindy Chafian and Ali Alexander — who Dornan described as the 'preeminent leader of the Stop the Steal movement.'"

"The majority of people on Dornan's list have not been accused of any crimes related to Jan. 6, but several, including the Kremers, Chafian and Alexander, have been named in the ongoing January 6th Committee investigation into the attack on the Capitol," said the report. "The Kremers – the mother-daughter duo who founded Women for Trump and Women for America First – helped organize the Jan. 6 'Stop the Steal' rally and their names appear on the National Parks Service permit for the day."

Additionally, said the report, "Dornan wrote Straka also provided FBI investigators with information about a fellow Nebraska resident who had not previously been identified," and Straka's evidence is enough to charge this person with crimes — although so far they have not been.

So far, almost 900 people have been charged in connection with the attack on the Capitol, with charges ranging from trespass and unlawful picketing to assault of police officers and seditious conspiracy.