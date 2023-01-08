Bolsonaro supporters beat police horse as cops move in on Capitol attack remarkably similar to Jan. 6

The violence in Brazil continues as night falls on the Capitol where supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro's staged a riot that has torn apart the National Congress as well as its Supreme Court building.

As with Jan. 6, 2001, the police were quickly outnumbered. While they appeared peaceful and even took a few selfies, the crowd eventually turned on the police. At one point, the attackers went after the horse a police officer was riding and began beating it.

Bolsonaro's supporters are refusing to accept the results of the election in which he lost, saying that it is fraudulent and fake. They're now calling for a military intervention, i24 News reported.

"It looks like a replay of Jan. 6," said CNN's Jim Acosta showing footage of police moving in.

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) accused Bolsonaro of "using the Trump playbook to try to inspire domestic terrorists to try to take over the government."

He went on to call for Bolsonaro, who is hiding out in Florida, to be extradited to Brazil, where he is reportedly under investigation for corruption.

