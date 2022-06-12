Bipartisan Senate group agrees on 'breakthrough' gun deal: report

According to a report from the Washington Post, a bipartisan group of Senators have agreed to a "tentative agreement on legislation that would pair modest new gun restrictions with significant new mental health and school security investments."

Lawmakers led by Senators Chis Murphy (D-CT) and John Cornyn (R-TX) have been negotiating since the Uvalde, Texas massacre that took the lives of 19 elementary school children and two teachers weeks ago.

According to the Post, "Under the tentative deal, a federal grant program would encourage states to establish “red flag” laws that allow authorities to keep guns away from people found by a judge to represent a potential threat to themselves or others, while federal criminal background checks for gun buyers under 21 would include a mandatory search of juvenile justice records for the first time."

The report adds, "It does not include a provision supported by President Biden, congressional Democrats and a handful of Republicans that would raise the minimum age for the purchase of at least some rifles from 18 to 21. Handguns are already subject to a federal 21-and-over age limit."

