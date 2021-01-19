'Start up the firing squads!' NYC conspiracy theorist charged in threats against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other Dems
X-Ray Ultra

A New York court employee was charged with threatening to kill prominent Democratic lawmakers with "firing squads" on the day President Donald Trump's supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Brendan Hunt, a former actor who works for New York's Office of Court Administration, was taken into custody Tuesday morning by FBI agents at his home in Queens and arrested for making white supremacist threats against Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, reported the New York Daily News.

"Trump, we want actual revenge on democrats," wrote Hunt, on his Facebook account "HuntBrendan," according to a criminal complaint. "Meaning, we want you to hold a public execution of pelosi aoc schumer etc. And if you dont do it, the citizenry will. We're not voting in another rigged election. Start up the firing squads, mow down these commies, and lets take america back!"

The 37-year-old Hunt, who led drum circles during Occupy Wall Street protests a decade ago and produces Sandy Hook "truther" content, posted similar messages later on Jan. 6, investigators said.

"F*ck the lockdown po-lice!" Hunt posted, according to investigators. "Yeah booiii run those pigs over! Anyone enforcing this lockdown mask vaccine bullsh*t deserves nothing less than a bullet in their f*cking head! Including cops! If you're going to shoot someone tho, go after a high value target like pelosi schumer or AOC. They really need to be put down. These commies will see death before they see us surrender! USA!!"

Two days after the riots, Hunt posted an 88-second video using anti-Semitic language and encouraging viewers to "slaughter them all," and on Jan. 12 replied to a Parler account purportedly operated by Michael Flynn encouraging Trump supporters to bring guns to Joe Biden's inauguration.

"Lets go, jan 20, bring your guns #millionmilitiamarch," Hunt posted, according to court documents.