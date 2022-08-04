Cop who lied on application for 'no knock' warrant that resulted in Breonna Taylor's death is arrested and charged by FBI
Breonna Taylor (Family photo)

Joshua Jaynes, the former Louisville Metro Police Department detective who lied on the search warrant application that led to the "no-knock" raid on Breonna Taylor’s home where she ended up dead, has been arrested and charged by the FBI, The Daily Beast reports.

"The federal charges announced today allege that members of a Police Investigations Unit falsified the affidavit used to obtain the search warrant of Ms. Taylor's home and that this act violated federal civil rights laws, and that those violations resulted in Ms. Taylor's death," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a news conference.

In the application, Jaynes wrote that he “verified with a U.S. Postal Inspector” that Taylor’s former boyfriend, who was a suspected drug dealer, had been receiving mail at her address. An investigation later discovered that Jaynes never verified the information and only repeated the false claim of another officer, Jonathan Mattingly.

Taylor had also broken up with the suspect around two years earlier and were no longer friends. The ex, Jamarcus Glover, was in custody at the time of the raid.

The raid startled Taylor's boyfriend at the time, causing him to think they were being robbed. He then grabbed his legally owned firearm and opened fire, striking Mattingly in the leg and prompting officers to return fire, which resulted in Taylor being struck eight times, resulting in her death.

Jaynes was fired last year. He was arrested early Thursday morning and is charged with federal civil rights violations.

"We share, but we cannot fully imagine, the grief felt by Breanna Taylor's loved ones and all of those affected by the events of March 13, 2020. Breonna Taylor should be alive today," Garland said.

