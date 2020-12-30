Two more officers involved in Breonna Taylor's death receive termination notice: report

"If you don't deliver the goods, people will eventually catch on," President Donald Trump's ghostwriter penned in The Art of the Deal. Over the course of four years, Trump could have used a little of his own advice because over the course of the past four years, he's failed in every respect. Substituting for MSNBC host Chris Hayes, journalist, commentator and Peacock host Mehdi Hasan walked through the sad and pathetic list of every deal that Trump attempted. The only successful deals turned out to be ones negotiated by someone else in his Cabinet.



<p> When it comes to Trump's most predictable failure, it was his peace treaty with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un. </p><p> "Trump even said the two leaders fell in love," Hasan said. "And after they met, Trump confidently proclaimed 'There is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea.' But as someone once said, 'you can't con people, at least not for long.' The North Korean nuclear threat never went away. In fact, Bloomberg reported yesterday that Kim Jong-Un's nuclear weapons got more dangerous under Trump." </p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0a0826700449f074462990ae7d87be2d" id="675d4"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="286952264122396672"><div style="margin:1em 0">Just shows that you can have all the cards and lose if you don’t know what you’re doing.</div> — Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)<a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/statuses/286952264122396672">1357249725.0</a></blockquote></div><p> Then there was the <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/2020/10/lincoln-project-skewers-trumps-repeated-failure-to-offer-a-long-promised-replacement-for-obamacare/" target="_blank">spectacular Trump healthcare plan</a>. It has been five years of promises to release the plan, <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/2020/09/after-five-years-of-promises-kayleigh-mcenany-reveals-theres-a-trump-healthcare-plan-but-they-wont-reveal-it/" target="_blank">and no one has seen the bill yet</a>. <br/> </p><p> "We're going to have insurance for everybody," <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/trump-vows-insurance-for-everybody-in-obamacare-replacement-plan/2017/01/15/5f2b1e18-db5d-11e6-ad42-f3375f271c9c_story.html?utm_term=.8e10983cc614" target="_blank">Trump said in a 2017 interview with <em>The Washington Post</em></a>. "There was a philosophy in some circles that if you can't pay for it, you don't get it. That's not going to happen with us." </p><p> <span></span>"We'll be terminating Obamacare and we'll be replacing it with so many different options," Trump also told Americans. "But you'll have great health care at a fraction, a fraction, of the cost." </p><p> After chanting "repeal and replace" for eight years, Republicans couldn't manage either. At the last minute, the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) voted down the repeal because there was no replacement proposed by his party. <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/2020/09/superficial-trump-mocked-for-finally-releasing-health-care-plan-which-is-really-a-toothless-executive-order/" target="_blank">The only thing Trump managed</a> was to take credit for HIPAA laws that allow you to request your medical records, <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/2020/09/trump-announces-hes-mailing-33-million-seniors-200-cash-cards-before-2020-election/" target="_blank">$200 gift cards for medicine</a> for seniors, telemedicine, which already existed, and <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/2020/09/insult-to-every-family-experts-say-trumps-bogus-healthcare-plan-doesnt-actually-do-anything/" target="_blank">created a toothless executive order</a> that mandated coverage for preexisting conditions, which Obamacare already delivered. </p><p> "Nobody knew that health care could be so complicated," Trump lamented. </p><p> "Yeah, we knew," said Hasan. </p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cd044cf0be9c43d5de6ae26eddc1f8c7" id="ab409"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="549590421190770688"><div style="margin:1em 0">Deals are my art form. Other people paint beautifully or write poetry. I like making deals, preferably big deals. That's how I get my kicks.</div> — Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)<a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/statuses/549590421190770688">1419867541.0</a></blockquote></div><p> The new COVID-19 relief bill is another example of a Trump failure. After failing to get what he wanted in the defense funding bill, Trump has Secretary Steve Mnuchin negotiate his budget and the relief funding. It was only after the bill passed Congress and the Senate that Trump decided he didn't like it. Trump demanded an additional payment for Americans so they'll get $2,000. He can't even get Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to agree to bring it to the floor for an up-or-down vote. </p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9834c820ed979826f1aa163fffcf5dd8" id="2c447"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="98748296348184577"><div style="margin:1em 0">All those politicians in Washington and not one good negotiator.</div> — Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)<a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/statuses/98748296348184577">1312378403.0</a></blockquote></div><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e14165a8b043efff159e28b4b9bfee0c" id="bc225"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="293731206997090305"><div style="margin:1em 0">If the Republicans need a chief negotiator I am always available--or can recommend some really good ones!</div> — Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)<a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/statuses/293731206997090305">1358865951.0</a></blockquote></div><p> Trump had four years to prove himself to be the greatest dealmaker he said that he was. In 2013 he even volunteered to be the negotiator for the GOP. They didn't call him. </p><p>Watch the report below: </p><p> <iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/AvsW_IKghJs" width="640"></iframe> </p>