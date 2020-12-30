Two more officers involved in Breonna Taylor's death receive termination notice: report
Breonna Taylor (Family photo)

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that two more Louisville police officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor during a botched no-knock warrant execution had received notice of termination — nine months after the incident.

"Lawyers for Detective Myles Cosgrove, who was one of the officers who shot Ms. Taylor, and Detective Joshua Jaynes, who prepared the search warrant for the raid, said their clients had received letters of termination in connection with the March 13 operation," reported Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs. "Jessica Green, head of the City Council's public safety committee, said additional disciplinary actions were likely as the interim police chief, Yvette Gentry, prepares to leave the department and make way for a new chief, who has not been named."

The incident, which resulted in officers mistakenly shooting Taylor in her own apartment, triggered nationwide outrage and a grand jury investigation. Ultimately, only one of the former officers, Brett Hankinson, was indicted, and only on charges of wanton endangerment.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican and former associate of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has been criticized for his handling of the case, with one grand juror alleging that he only presented them with the option of wanton endangerment, then lied that they simply hadn't found additional charges warranted.

