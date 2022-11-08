Fox News host Bret Baier floats voting machine conspiracy on election day broadcast

Fox News anchor Bret Baier suggested that something nefarious may have occurred after a portion of tabulating machines experienced problems in one Arizona county on election day.

According to officials, about 20% of the polling locations in Maricopa County reported at least one problem.

The news spread like wildfire on conservative social media networks and Fox News soon issued an "alert."

"We kind of knew that this election was going to happen," Baier reacted. "You know, how about we fix the machines? I mean, why is this happening? Can we get our head around — there are going to be problems all over the country, some problems."

"But for it to happen here!" he added. "For it to happen now in this way is kind of strange."

According to a recent book, Baier advised his network to rescind its decision to call Arizona for then-President Donald Trump during the 2020 vote count. The anchor has said his remarks were taken out of context.

