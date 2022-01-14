‘The left broke Kavanaugh’: Trump Jr. turns on his father’s Supreme Court justice

Conservative dissatisfaction is growing against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after the Trump-nominated jurists ruled in favor of President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for health care workers.

Donald Trump,Jr. attacked Kavanaugh as being like conservative Chief Justice John Roberts, who was nominated by George W. Bush.

"The left broke Kavanaugh. That was always their intention and it worked. They turned him into a Roberts," the president's eldest son posted to Twitter.

The comments came one day after Fox News personality Tucker Carlson referred to Kavanaugh as a "cringing little liberal" for allowing a vaccine mandate for health care professionals.

