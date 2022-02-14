'What the heck? You're an insurrectionist': Senators remain tense over Jan. 6 and Kavanaugh hearings
US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh faces a grilling on the second day of his confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee (AFP Photo/SAUL LOEB)

Bitterness lingers among some senators over the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings -- and the Jan. 6 insurrection -- although lawmakers say they've moved on.

The conservative Supreme Court justice was narrowly confirmed Oct. 6, 2018, despite testimony from a physician who said Kavanaugh had raped her as a teenager and other allegations of misconduct, and the contentious saga continues to strain relationships between the Senate Judicial Committee's Democrats and Republicans, reported Politico.

“If there’s anything negative about that relationship,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who was chairman at the time, “it’s entirely just related to the Kavanaugh hearing. It doesn’t go any further.”

Senate Democrats are expecting the Kavanaugh saga to stain the confirmation process for whoever President Joe Biden nominates to replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

“From a Republican perspective, there is not a lot to be gained by having a big, knock-down, dragged-out fight over this nominee,” said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI). “That would suggest a general level of calm and it also allows them to say ‘See, we’re good people about this stuff. Whereas you were mean, mean, mean to that nice, wonderful Brett Kavanaugh.”

GOP senators continue to publicly complain about the Kavanaugh hearings, but some Democrats are sick of hearing about it.

“I am one of the people that they consider having treated [Kavanaugh] horribly, and that is why Josh Hawley can go on Fox News and say: ‘Oh, I can only imagine what kind of a hearing we’re going to have with Sen. Hirono there,’” said Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HA).

“I just want to say, what the heck? You are an insurrectionist," Hirono added. "Come on. Give me a break.”

