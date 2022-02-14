'What the heck? You're an insurrectionist': Senators remain tense over Jan. 6 and Kavanaugh hearings

US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh faces a grilling on the second day of his confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee (AFP Photo/SAUL LOEB)
Bitterness lingers among some senators over the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings -- and the Jan. 6 insurrection -- although lawmakers say they've moved on.
The conservative Supreme Court justice was narrowly confirmed Oct. 6, 2018, despite testimony from a physician who said Kavanaugh had raped her as a teenager and other allegations of misconduct, and the contentious saga continues to strain relationships between the Senate Judicial Committee's Democrats and Republicans, reported Politico.
“If there’s anything negative about that relationship,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who was chairman at the time, “it’s entirely just related to the Kavanaugh hearing. It doesn’t go any further.”
Senate Democrats are expecting the Kavanaugh saga to stain the confirmation process for whoever President Joe Biden nominates to replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.
“From a Republican perspective, there is not a lot to be gained by having a big, knock-down, dragged-out fight over this nominee,” said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI). “That would suggest a general level of calm and it also allows them to say ‘See, we’re good people about this stuff. Whereas you were mean, mean, mean to that nice, wonderful Brett Kavanaugh.”
GOP senators continue to publicly complain about the Kavanaugh hearings, but some Democrats are sick of hearing about it.
“I am one of the people that they consider having treated [Kavanaugh] horribly, and that is why Josh Hawley can go on Fox News and say: ‘Oh, I can only imagine what kind of a hearing we’re going to have with Sen. Hirono there,’” said Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HA).
“I just want to say, what the heck? You are an insurrectionist," Hirono added. "Come on. Give me a break.”
Have you wondered why cats are so nimble and seem to fit perfectly in cups, boxes and other small places? Or how cats communicate with humans?
Marc Abrahams, editor of the Annals of Improbable Research and master of ceremonies of the annual Ig Nobel Prize, Jean Berko Gleason, psycholinguist and professor emerita of Psychological and Brain Science at Boston University, and Marc-Antoine Fardin, rheology researcher at the University of Paris, discussed this and other cat science questions, probable and improbable, in a fascinating and humorous webinar co-hosted by The Conversation and the Annals of Improbable Research.
Physics and psychology of cats - an (improbable) conversation.
Marc Abrahams: Rheology is studying anything, everything that flows, and, thanks to you, largely, that now includes cats. How did that happen?
Marc-Antoine Fardin: I was on the internet a few years ago, and I saw this set of webpages that were discussing whether cats are liquid. And then they had the definition of a liquid. And usually the definition of a liquid is material that takes the shape of its container. [For example,] if I pour liquid into a mug, the liquid is going to take the shape of the mug, and if I pour it into a wine glass it is going to take the shape of the glass.
If you look at a bunch of different cats, there are many different pictures and experiments that have been run by many people around the world where you see the cats taking the shape of the container [they are in], like a box or a sink. People were asking this question. And so I took this question and put it into the modern lingo of rheology.
Are cats a liquid if they take the shape of the container they are in?
Marc Abrahams: What does the compressibility of cats refer to?
Marc-Antoine Fardin: Gas in comparison to liquid is compressible. So it means that if you were to push it, you could change its volume. And so for cats, once you answer that the cat might be a liquid, you might also push the question a little further and ask if in some cases a cat could be a gas. And so if it is a gas, it should be compressible. And that’s an experiment that I have not done because I don’t want to get into any trouble.
Beth Daley (to Jean Berko Gleason): Based on your expertise as a psycholinguist, have humans been communicating efficiently with cats? And if not, how should they?
Jean Berko Gleason: Cats have been communicating very efficiently with us. We’ve had cats as pets for, like, 14,000 years. And in 14,000 years, the cats have told us that they want to live with us, and that they would like a comfortable bed, and they want food, and they want us to snuggle with them. In other words, the cats have really communicated all of their interests and needs such that we’re running around doing whatever they have in mind. So they’re doing a very good job.
Our problem with communicating with cats is that you can try to train cats, but [they are very stubborn]. For instance, cats who take part in psychology studies frequently … just leave. The cats do not hang around for the rest of your study.
What people are trying to do really is learn much more about their body language. One of the things that has happened in recent years is that we [have] begun to understand that cats have different facial expressions. And there [are] some bits of research recently in which veterinarians, or people who work in cat hospitals, they’re able to tell the five or six cat facial expressions apart, but we’re not terribly good at that.
Watch the full webinar to hear about additional science behind Fardin’s study on the physics of cats, Berko Gleason’s famous research on children’s language-learning abilities and more.
As the U.S. and other NATO member governments monitor Russia’s activities and determine appropriate policy responses, the timely intelligence they rely on no longer comes solely from multimillion-dollar spy satellites and spies on the ground.
Social media, big data, smartphones and low-cost satellites have taken center stage, and scraping Twitter has become as important as anything else in the intelligence analyst toolkit. These technologies have also allowed news organizations and armchair sleuths to follow the action and contribute analysis.
Governments still carry out sensitive intelligence-gathering operations with the help of extensive resources like the U.S. intelligence budget. But massive amounts of valuable information are publicly available, and not all of it is collected by governments. Satellites and drones are much cheaper than they were even a decade ago, allowing private companies to operate them, and nearly everyone has a smartphone with advanced photo and video capabilities.
Popular social media platforms like TikTok have become valuable sources of intelligence.
This democratization of intelligence collection in most cases is a boon for intelligence professionals. Government analysts are filling the need for intelligence assessments using information sourced from across the internet instead of primarily relying on classified systems or expensive sensors high in the sky or arrayed on the planet.
However, sifting through terabytes of publicly available data for relevant information is difficult. Knowing that much of the data could be intentionally manipulated to deceive complicates the task.
Enter the practice of open-source intelligence. The U.S. director of national intelligence defines Open-Source Intelligence, or OSINT, as the collection, evaluation and analysis of publicly available information. The information sources include news reports, social media posts, YouTube videos and satellite imagery from commercial satellite operators.
OSINT communities and government agencies have developed best practices for OSINT, and there are numerous free tools. Analysts can use the tools to develop network charts of, for example, criminal organizations by scouring publicly available financial records for criminal activity.
Private investigators are using OSINT methods to support law enforcement, corporate and government needs. Armchair sleuths have used OSINT to expose corruption and criminal activity to authorities. In short, the majority of intelligence needs can be met through OSINT.
Machine learning for intelligence
Even with OSINT best practices and tools, OSINT contributes to the information overload intelligence analysts have to contend with. The intelligence analyst is typically in a reactive mode trying to make sense of a constant stream of ambiguous raw data and information.
Machine learning, a set of techniques that allows computers to identify patterns in large amounts of data, is proving invaluable for processing OSINT information, particularly photos and videos. Computers are much faster at sifting through large datasets, so adopting machine learning tools and techniques to optimize the OSINT process is a necessity.
Identifying patterns makes it possible for computers to evaluate information for deception and credibility and predict future trends. For example, machine learning can be used to help determine whether information was produced by a human or by a bot or other computer program and whether a piece of data is authentic or fraudulent.
And while machine learning is by no means a crystal ball, it can be used – if it’s trained with the right data and has enough current information – to assess the probabilities of certain outcomes. No one is going to be able to use the combination of OSINT and machine learning to read Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mind, but the tools could help analysts assess how, for example, a Russian invasion of Ukraine might play out.
Technology has produced a flood of intelligence data, but technology is also making it easier to extract meaningful information from the data to help human intelligence analysts put together the big picture.
Tina Peters, who has maintained that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump, was confronted by police at Main Street Bagels last Tuesday in downtown Grand Junction and squabbled with the cops before being taken into custody after arguing and then trying to kick one as she was handcuffed.
At issue was the iPad which, according to the DA’s office, may contain an illegally recorded court hearing.
Given Peters high-profile image as an election result denier, as well as multiple investigations into "election tampering, wire fraud and other campaign finance violations," Axios is reporting that the GOP leadership is taking a hands-off approach to her arrest while far-right conspiracy theorists are ramping up new attacks on local politicians.
According to Axios, "Colorado GOP chairKristi Burton Brown told 9News after Peters' arrest that the party 'believes in law and order,' adding 'the legal process should work its way out."
The report adds, "Two days after her arrest, right-wing group FEC United hosted an 'emergency town hall' in Castle Rock with Peters and other election conspiracy theorists, including Colorado lawmaker and U.S. Senate candidate Ron Hanks."
According to a report from 9News, "When Peters arrived, she talked about being in the same clothes she wore when she turned herself in and was booked and released on obstruction charges in Grand Junction," adding that Shawn Smith, described as a "self-proclaimed election denier" told the crowd that Colorado's Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) should be lynched, adding, "You know, if you're involved in election fraud, then you deserve to hang."
"Sometimes, the old ways are the best ways. I was accused of endorsing violence. I'm not endorsing violence, I'm saying once you put your hand on a hot stove, you get burned," Smith continued.
U.S. Senate candidate, State Rep. Ron Hanks also spoke to the crowd, telling them "he is working on election integrity and talked about a couple of bills at the state Capitol that would drastically change how Colorado conducts elections. He knows they do not have a chance."
"We will prepare the battle space for the next session, and when we hit the majority, they can pull these bills out of archive," Hanks explained.