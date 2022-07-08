Brett Kavanaugh mocked for fleeing protesters: 'Founding Fathers never spoke about right to eat dinner'
Kavanaugh faced an allegation that he assaulted a woman when they were teenagers. (AFP/File / SAUL LOEB)

U.S. Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh fled a popular Washington, D.C., steak house after a group of protesters showed up, and social media users on Twitter instantly pounced to ridicule him.

Politico Playbook reported the justice had been dining at Morton's when the protesters arrived, and Kavanaugh snuck out a back door with his security detail after finishing his meal.

"We hear Kavanaugh snuck out the back with his security detail," tweeted the @ShutDown_DC account, which first reported the incident that Politico confirmed. "@mortons should be ashamed for welcoming a man who so clearly hates women."

The justice didn't find much sympathy on Twitter.











