Brett Kavanaugh mocked for fleeing protesters: 'Founding Fathers never spoke about right to eat dinner'

"I think they want to see if he will verify key elements of Cassidy Hutchinson's very compelling account," Gerstein said. "Remember, she claims Pat Cipollone told her that they were going to be charged with all kinds of crimes, including fraud and obstruction of justice and so forth, if they allowed President Trump to go forward with his plan to visit the Capitol on Jan. 6, presumably after the rally that he held there, which did not happen. But the question is, you know, will he show her account is accurate? It's come under attack by various people since she delivered it a week or so ago, so that's, I think, the primary thing they'll be looking for Cipollone."

There will be some limits to his testimony due to executive privilege and attorney-client privilege, but Gerstein said there was still plenty of room for him to describe what took place in the White House between the election and the certification of Joe Biden's election win.

"He won't testify, as we understand it, about his direct contacts with the president, their exact conversations," Gerstein said.

"But it sounds like he will talk about what he said and did with other people in the White House. It would be pretty significant to hear that concern from him because, remember, this is a Trump loyalist through and through. I mean, he defended Trump in the impeachment hearings, so he's someone who clearly was in the president's corner politically, but to hear these concerns about potential criminal charges against the White House staff will be pretty dramatic, if that is the testimony that comes forward from him."



