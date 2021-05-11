BUSTED: Kevin McCarthy hired Trump staffer who organized 'stop the steal' rally that fed Capitol riot

On Tuesday, writing for The Bulwark, conservative commentator Charlie Sykes exposed how House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) hired a major point man behind the far-right rally that fueled the assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
"In March - Kevin McCarthy hired Brian Jack to run his political operation. Jack had been Donald Trump's White House political director," wrote Sykes, a frequent conservative critic of the Trump wing of the GOP. "Brian Jack was directly involved in helping set up the rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol. Rep. Mo Brooks said that Jack called him and encouraged him to speak at the 1/6 rally, while Jack was still working for Trump."
"So Kevin McCarthy hired Jack knowing he was pushing Stop the Steal stuff," wrote Sykes.
As the Capitol riot was going on, McCarthy reportedly called Trump and shouted at him for endangering their lives. And in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol riot, McCarthy acknowledged Trump "bears responsibility" for what happened. However, he subsequently backed off this position, denying that Trump did anything to incite the attack.