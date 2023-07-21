Brian Kemp's key aide to join DeSantis' team in effort to reboot floundering campaign: report
Governor Ron DeSantis on Facebook.

A longtime spokesman for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will be joining Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign, NBC News reported.

Cody Hall will take on the role of senior communications adviser for the campaign.

The move comes as DeSantis' campaign flounders – and as calls for Kemp to jump into the presidential race as an alternative to former President Donald Trump grow.

DeSantis' campaign is going through a major shakeup after a slip in the polls and numerous missteps. The campaign also has been largely absent from coverage outside of the conservative news media.

The campaign is hoping Hall's addition will bring more media access and a wider footprint, NBC reported.

Hall, who is widely credited with Kemp's mostly positive relationship with the media and who oversaw Kemp's press strategy for his 2022 campaign, will remain an adviser to Kemp.

