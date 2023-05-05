'Trump-proof' Brian Kemp 'could run that damn table' if he jumps into 2024 race: GOP insider

With Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' yet-to-be-launched bid for the 2024 Republican Party presidential nomination already taking on water, longtime Republican campaign consultant Mike Murphy suggested Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp would stand a good chance of the saving the GOP the trauma of another Donald Trump run another Donald Trump run.

According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Murphy made the case for the Georgia Republican by pointing out that Kemp has gone toe-to-toe with the former president and has come out on top which would separate him from the other potential candidates who are known to tip-toe carefully when it comes to the former president.

As Murphy noted on the "Hacks on Tap: Fig Leaf or Full Monty" podcast, Kemp has already established himself as "Trump-proof."

Stating it was "almost a tragedy" Kemp is not running -- so far -- Murphy suggested that, if the Georgia governor made the jump into the race by June he could "run the damn table as a late discovery.”

“What he needs is some of the money to come see him. Because I hear that’s what he’s worried about, Murphy explained. "Two days in New York and he would want to run for president because he would get $30 million in commitments. But apparently nobody has explained to him how that works.”

Murphy added that, if he were running the Kemp campaign, he'd sell the Georgia governor as "a 'generational, effective outside Washington and proven Trump-proof' candidate."

