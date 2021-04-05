Brian Kemp lashes out at Delta CEO: ‘He doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about’
Fox News screengrab.

The Republican governor of Georgia on Monday lashed out at the CEO of Delta Airlines for criticizing the voter suppression bill he signed into law.

Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) was interviewed by Fox News personality Martha MacCallum about the controversial bill, that has resulted in calls to boycott the Peach State. The backlash has been so fierce that Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game out of Atlanta in a decision expected to cost the state $100 million.

MacCallum read a quote from Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian.

"The entire rationale for this bill was based on a lie: that there was widespread voter fraud in Georgia in the 2020 elections. That is simply not true," Bastian correctly noted. "Unfortunately, that excuse is being used in states across the nation that are attempting to pass similar legislation to restrict voting rights."

Kemp lashed out at Republicans being criticized for their motivations, even though the same "Big Lie" incited the fatal January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

"He doesn't know what the hell he's talking about," Kemp said, even though Bastian correctly noted how the "Big Lie" was being used by Republicans across the country to push voter suppression.

Kemp has been defensive since signing the bill, which has been harshly criticized as a Jim Crow-style law that was signed behind closed doors by white men under a picture of a notorious plantation.

Republicans have lashed out at Delta for the company's position supporting democracy even though it is Georgia's largest employer.