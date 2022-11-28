'Un-American': Brian Kemp rips Trump over white supremacist dinner guest

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Monday condemned President Donald Trump's dinner with Nick Fuentes, one of the most high-profile white supremacists in the country.
Kemp addressed Trump's dinner with Fuentes and musician Ye in remarks to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“Racism, antisemitism and denial of the Holocaust have no place in the Republican Party and are completely un-American," the governor noted.
Kemp said that he was proud of the relationships he had forged with the Jewish community in Georgia.
Meanwhile, Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker was silent on Trump's dinner guests, according to the paper.
"While Walker declined comment through an aide, other state Republicans also condemned Fuentes," the report said.