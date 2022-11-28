GOP and corporate allies going through 'a messy breakup' as Republicans plan pressure campaign

According to a report from Bloomberg, the incoming Republican majority leadership of the House of Representatives has plans to take on corporations that they believe no longer share their values as their longtime relationship continues to fall apart.
As Bloomberg's Laura Davison reported, what business leaders and top Republicans are experiencing is nothing less that a "messy breakup" that is only expected to grow worse should current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) manage to be elected Speaker replacing current Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).
According to her report, "The ensuing drama will unfold over the next two years in the US House, where the incoming GOP majority plans to pressure companies on immigration, equality and climate-change stances that are now being assailed by key Republicans as 'woke capitalism'," with Davison writing, "As the conflict simmers, the California Republican and his top lieutenant, Steve Scalise, have refused to meet with Chamber [of Commerce] representatives, according to a person familiar with their thinking. And rank-and-file Republicans are largely disregarding the once-influential 'key vote alerts' the Chamber distributes, a former senior Republican aide said."
The report notes that the House is in part taking a lead from Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who has battled corporations in his home state including the powerful Walt Disney Co., a major employer in Florida.
According to Bloomberg the schism between corporations and Republicans grew out of companies backing off support with the GOP due to the antics and rhetoric of former president Donald Trump which has abated somewhat but still left bruised feelings.
"Divisions between populist Republicans and big business are rooted in President Donald Trump’s attacks on executives such as General Motors Co.’s chief executive officer, Mary Barra, Merck & Co. Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier, and Amazon.com Inc.’s Jeff Bezos. When companies suspended campaign donations after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to Republicans who denied the result of the 2020 presidential election, the rift widened, even though many businesses have since resumed their giving," Bloomberg reported.
