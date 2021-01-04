Brian Kemp urges Georgia voters to ignore Trump phone call and vote: ‘Nothing else matters’
Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp is campaigning for governor (Facebook)

President Donald Trump was caught on tape pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" enough votes to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the Peach State, but Georgia's GOP governor urged Republicans to ignore the potential lawbreaking.

"The story of the day is this leaked audio," Fox News personality Bill hemmer noted to Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA).

Hemmer asked the extent of the distraction the scandal has caused Georgia Republicans on the eve of the runoff elections that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.

"Well, I'm not going to fall into the trap that this is a big distraction, because it's not," Kemp replied.

"People don't need to pay attention to it," Kemp argued. "Nothing else matters for the next 24-hours. People need to do what the president and what myself and what a lot of other people want them to do and that is to get about and vote for David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler."