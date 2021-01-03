Calls for Trump impeachment after he's busted for 'criminal election tampering' in Georgia phone call

Sunday morning, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) broke ranks with multiple colleagues in the Senate who are proposing to hold up the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win over Donald Trump -- and that has fans of the president hopping mad.



In a series of tweets, the ardent defender of Donald Trump wrote, "Proposing a commission at this late date – which has zero chance of becoming reality – is not effectively fighting for President Trump. It appears to be more of a political dodge than an effective remedy," before adding, "My colleagues will have the opportunity to make this case, and I will listen closely. But they have a high bar to clear."



Graham immediately felt the wrath of Trump's supporters who accused him of being a fraud" ...and worse.



A sampling below:



<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="729d2a911cc410f86ec4ef5bfce4f436" id="36929"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345772525683355654"><div style="margin:1em 0">@LindseyGrahamSC Have you taken more than 1 second to review the mountains of evidence?</div> — Mike Lewis (@Mike Lewis)<a href="https://twitter.com/MikeLewisImages/statuses/1345772525683355654">1609692148.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c4001ca4447229af69a8bfa5cba1a088" id="22a08"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345772494096052227"><div style="margin:1em 0">@LindseyGrahamSC You just lost your next election. You better back the President. South Carolina deserves better</div> — aaron (@aaron)<a href="https://twitter.com/jinxyrabbit/statuses/1345772494096052227">1609692140.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cca7dcde2b74a101855a30cf5365deea" id="27982"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345786854113751041"><div style="margin:1em 0">@LindseyGrahamSC You're showing once again you're really still just a Swamp Creature!</div> — Cold War Bubblehead (@Cold War Bubblehead)<a href="https://twitter.com/crhodes110953/statuses/1345786854113751041">1609695564.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="709a92342479f5078cf253473c75e447" id="d7c92"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345789811391664129"><div style="margin:1em 0">@LindseyGrahamSC Played the MAGA game for his personal use then sold the stock once he was called to arms...</div> — JHaas (@JHaas)<a href="https://twitter.com/JHaas1776/statuses/1345789811391664129">1609696269.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ce9f1215a75f2e456e8e840dca546b9f" id="cb759"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345794102064009217"><div style="margin:1em 0">@LindseyGrahamSC You will do what you always do. Whatever you think will benefit yourself. You refuse to see fraud… https://t.co/GypJvz0tk1</div> — Rebecca C Payton (@Rebecca C Payton)<a href="https://twitter.com/RebeccaCPayton2/statuses/1345794102064009217">1609697292.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8feb2bb38f45325bba159ca997e93a15" id="68048"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345789992036143107"><div style="margin:1em 0">@LindseyGrahamSC You are getting a kick back from gender studies in Pakistan. I'm sick of all crooked politicians.… https://t.co/to13BTXPBM</div> — RDunnFlorida 💙🇺🇸❤ (@RDunnFlorida 💙🇺🇸❤)<a href="https://twitter.com/rdunnflorida/statuses/1345789992036143107">1609696312.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0683914338a227d280a390acc527ff94" id="e8d2d"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345786033598697473"><div style="margin:1em 0">@LindseyGrahamSC AND now that you have been re-elected your true McCainian colors are showing again. No more golfin… https://t.co/dyD0Ik2Gdz</div> — mhuddle (@mhuddle)<a href="https://twitter.com/mhuddle10/statuses/1345786033598697473">1609695368.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="26efd876dd49d100979533dd92d32bb1" id="7d070"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345788354281885696"><div style="margin:1em 0">@LindseyGrahamSC I am embarrassed to say I sent you campaign contributions. Lesson learned for me.</div> — Bev (@Bev)<a href="https://twitter.com/BevH111/statuses/1345788354281885696">1609695921.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fb8ed20cfbbfbad7f0a3594abacf4844" id="d4e8e"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345785628529721348"><div style="margin:1em 0">@LindseyGrahamSC You better stand with Cruz and the others objecting the votes. Do it Lindsey! If not, your political career is over.</div> — Baby New Year (@Baby New Year)<a href="https://twitter.com/Kearney9/statuses/1345785628529721348">1609695271.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d9fae5a59ab16958ac92117802e78fdf" id="48e5b"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345772902000459777"><div style="margin:1em 0">@LindseyGrahamSC All I know Lindsey is you better be on the right side of history!!!!! The bar could never be higher for your re-election</div> — Southern California Conservative 🇺🇸 (@Southern California Conservative 🇺🇸)<a href="https://twitter.com/stad1/statuses/1345772902000459777">1609692237.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8fb7c6d03edc2007134337a876916b27" id="e3197"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345779492871147520"><div style="margin:1em 0">@LindseyGrahamSC Your voicemail box is full and you get an error message when sending you an email. I live in Sout… https://t.co/wX3qTIYWgF</div> — Cory Mizga (@Cory Mizga)<a href="https://twitter.com/cmizga/statuses/1345779492871147520">1609693809.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="efd99f37cd8afcf2c1bbb6854f376099" id="ced0e"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345771628915953664"><div style="margin:1em 0">@LindseyGrahamSC Wrong Lindsey ... way wrong because CONSTITUTIONALLY challenging the results of an election is not… https://t.co/9Becrklcno</div> — DBA (@DBA)<a href="https://twitter.com/dougarnold1961/statuses/1345771628915953664">1609691934.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="97488e7462fcb19eb806fcbaf4e445f3" id="545c7"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1345774786446704646"><div style="margin:1em 0">@LindseyGrahamSC Lindsey "anything to get on Sean Hannity's show" Grahamnesty once again shows his true colors. Bi… https://t.co/xuMUQaA2UC</div> — David Wohl (@David Wohl)<a href="https://twitter.com/DavidWohl/statuses/1345774786446704646">1609692687.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p>