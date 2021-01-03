Calls for Trump impeachment after he's busted for 'criminal election tampering' in Georgia phone call

Commenters on Twitter were stunned on Sunday morning after a bombshell Washington Post report claimed that Donald Trump pressured Georgia's secretary of state to rustle up over 11,000 votes so he could win the state's 16 electoral votes.
According to the report the Post "obtained a recording of the conversation in which Trump alternately berated [Brad] Raffensperger, tried to flatter him, begged him to act and threatened him with vague criminal consequences if the secretary of state refused to pursue his false claims, at one point warning that Raffensperger was taking 'a big risk.'"
The post also noted that Trump was very specific about the number of votes he wanted telling the Georgia official, "So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state."
Commenters on Twitter were quick to point out that Trump's call was both criminal and impeachable with one saying the phone call was "absolutely insane.".
