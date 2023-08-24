'Answer the questions': Brian Kemp shreds 'loser' Trump during RNC debate live stream

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) declared former President Donald Trump the "loser" of Wednesday's night Republican presidential debate because he refused to attend.

Kemp made the remarks during a pre-debate livestream sponsored by the Republican National Committee.

"I think the Trump campaign is making a big mistake by not being here," the governor explained. "They are my loser tonight."

Kemp compared Trump's candidacy to a football team that lost despite holding a fourth-quarter lead.

"You know, you get complacent, you get into prevent defense, you try to start spinning all this stuff instead of just simply answering the tough questions like everybody else behind us is gonna do tonight," he said. "Because you know damn well there's gonna be some tough questions."

"I just think like if you're as good as you say you are, get your ass on there, answer the questions, fight it out, and let's get it done," Kemp added.

