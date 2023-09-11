Brian Kemp keeps hitting back at 'loser' Trump
Brian Kemp in a Jan. 15, 2022, file photo, is expected to sign into law a measure that would allow Georgians to carry concealed handguns without a permit. - Todd Kirkland/Getty Images North America/TNS
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp keeps pushing back on Donald Trump's misleading claims about the 2020 election and the coronavirus pandemic.

The former president criticized state leaders who imposed public health restrictions at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Kemp took to the site formerly known as Twitter to set the record straight, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"The fact is former president Trump led the opposition to my decision to reopen Georgia -- the first state in the country to do so," Kemp said. "While he listened to [Dr. Anthony] Fauci & parroted media talking points, I listened to hardworking Georgians. He may not remember, but I sure as hell do."

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Trump posted a video recently attacking "COVID tyrants" and praised South Dakota Gov. Krisit Noem at a rally Friday, saying she "never locked down" her state, but Kemp's response was consistent with his trend of challenging the ex-president.

Kemp has been more free to push back against Trump since winning re-election last year, and he has challenged the former president's continued complaints about his 2020 election loss and even called him a “loser” for sitting out the first Republican presidential debate.

The governor has also rebuked Trump's election fraud lies and criticized his foreign policy.

SmartNews