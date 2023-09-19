'Let me finish, big guy': Fox News host grills Freedom Caucus member over government shutdown

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade grilled a Freedom Caucus member set on shutting down the government instead of passing a 30-day continuing resolution to negotiate on funding.

Kilmeade began the 6-minute interview on Tuesday by asking why Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) was "dead set" against funding the government for the next 30 days.

"Brian, I've said for months now that I will not support any continuing resolution that is merely an extension of Nancy Pelosi's spending and Joe Biden's policies that we voted against, Republicans voted against for the last two years," Rosendale asserted. "We were assured by Kevin McCarthy, this Congress is going to be different."

"But this is a continuing resolution," Kilmeade countered. "You're not signing on for any permanent spending caps. You're just saying one more month to negotiate. You guys took the whole, you took all of August off. I don't know why. You didn't pass any appropriations bill."

Rosendale said that he wanted to send a message with a government shutdown.

"What if they just tell you I need another month?" Kilmeade asked. "They just need another month. You fund the government. Republicans will get totally blamed."

But the congressman suggested the continuing resolution was a trick.

"Let me hold the football, Lucy," he quipped.

"How long has Speaker Pelosi — Speaker McCarthy had the job?" Kilmeade pressed.

"I think you had a Freudian slip just there," Rosendale pounced. "We're seeing the same kind of work ethic come out of Speaker McCarthy as we saw out of Speaker Pelosi."

Kilmeade noted that Rosendale did not seem to like the Republican Speaker of the House.

"It's not about who I like!" Rosendale exclaimed.

"Let me finish, big guy," Kilmeade said. "Scott Perry and Chip Roy said I need another month, and you say I'm not giving you another month, so the government shuts down. Who gets blamed if the government shuts down?"

"This is about messaging," Rosendale insisted. "Let's take the time that we have remaining. Let's develop the appropriation bills, all 12 of them. We could do it in seven days."

"This didn't arise seven days ago," Kilmeade observed.

"I was not sent here to kick the can down the road," Rosendale replied.

"Congressman, you just know the government gets shut down," Kilmeade said. "Republicans get the blame because they're not even providing even a CR, a pathway to a CR. You're saying I'm not going to go over 30 days. So the government shuts down. That means your investigation stopped. That means the border funding doesn't happen. And that's OK."

"Who are you getting your talking points from, Brian?" the lawmaker complained.

"It's called research!" Kilmeade shouted back. "If you don't agree with what I'm saying, it doesn't mean talking points. You just don't agree with what I'm saying."

Watch the video below from Fox News.