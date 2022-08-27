Brigham Young bans fan who repeatedly shouted N-word at Black student-athlete: report

Brigham Young University announced Saturday it was "extremely disheartened" on Saturday following a racist incident on Friday evening.

"Another ugly altercation has resulted in a Utah sports fan being banned from a venue, this time at Brigham Young University," KSL-TV reported Saturday. "A fan was banned from the Smith Fieldhouse and all other athletic venues on campus after they were identified by the Duke women's volleyball team for racially taunting a Black player during the Cougars' 3-1 win Friday night over the Blue Devils."

The fan was seated in BYU's student section, but the university said he was not a student.

The player being taunted was sophomore outside hitter Rachel Richardson from Ellicott City, Maryland, who started three matches during her first year at the school.

Tweets by her godmother were cited by The Salt Lake City Tribune.

"My Goddaughter is the only black starter for Dukes volleyball team," Lesa Pamplin wrote.

While playing yesterday, she was called a n****r every time she served," Pamplin said. "She was threatened by a white male that told her to watch her back going to the team bus. A police officer had to be put by their bench."

"Not one freaking adult did anything to protect her. I’m looking at you BYU. You allowed this racist behavior to continue without intervening. Apologizing to her parents after the fact is not enough," she added.

The incident occurred in front of a record-setting volleyball crowd of 5,507 as BYU beat Duke 3-1.

Duke athletics director Nina King told the News & Observer that Saturday's match had been moved off of BYU's campus.

"Following extremely unfortunate circumstances at Friday night’s match at BYU, we are compelled to shift today’s match against Rider to a different location to afford both teams the safest atmosphere for competition," King said.