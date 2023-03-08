'Bring it on': Liz Cheney calls GOP bluff on demands for new Jan. 6 hearings

Liz Cheney has a message for House Republicans signaling plans to launch new investigations into the Jan. 6 attack Capitol riots: "Bring it on."



The bipartisan select committee’s vice chair in the last Congress when the House was under Democratic party control is calling her former GOP colleagues’ bluff over plans probe the insurrection.

But this time, Cheney is calling for those who defied subpoenas, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH), and others who sought pardons, to make themselves available for questioning.

“If @HouseGOPwants new Jan 6 hearings, bring it on,” Cheney tweeted Wednesday.

“Let’s replay every witness & all the evidence from last year. But this time, those members who sought pardons and/or hid from subpoenas should sit on the dais so they can be confronted on live TV with the unassailable evidence.”

The push for the new Jan. 6 investigations comes amid growing controversy over McCarthy providing over 40,000 of video footage of the insurrection to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who this week has used the footage to downplay the violence that occurred during the attack on the Capitol.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, a Georgia Republican, will lead the new GOP Jan. 6 probe, CNN reports.

“I’m spending some time over there getting my hands wrapped around what we have,” Loudermilk told CNN.

“We’re going to be looking at what happened in the Capitol. What happened leading up to it? How did we have such a security failure.”

But not all Republicans are on board for this endeavor.

“I think they need to watch a little less cable TV,” Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican said of the House plans to investigate Jan. 6.