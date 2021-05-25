Turmoil in prosecution of cop who fatally shot Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center: report
Hennepin County Sheriff.

There is chaos in the prosecution of Kim Potter for killing Daunte Wright, according to a new report by The Daily Beast.

"After Kim Potter, a white cop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, was charged with second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, last month, activists swarmed the home of Washington County Attorney Pete Orput," The Beast reported. "Their demand was simple: charge Potter, who appeared to indicate she was going to use her Taser before firing the fatal shot during a routine traffic stop, with murder."

"On Monday, Imran Ali, a top prosecutor in the Washington County Attorney Office and the man originally tasked with convicting Potter, resigned. In a letter obtained by The Daily Beast, he described the past 'several weeks' as having been difficult for him and his family," The Beast reported. "The news did not throw the case against Potter into jeopardy. In fact, on Friday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced his office would be taking over the reins of prosecution. A press release said the change came after Orput's office returned the case to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, who, in turn, tapped Ellison's office."

Orput denied that Ali's resignation was related to the Potter case.

"I'm sick of this sh*t," Orput said. "I'm losing my best prosecutor and my best friend."