Texas police accuse driver of intentionally plowing into crowd in front of migrant shelter, killing seven

According to a report from CBS ValleyCentral.com, police in Brownsville, Texas suspect a person who drove into a crowd in front of a migrant center, killing seven, did it intentionally.

The vehicular attack that sent an additional four to six to the hospital with injuries occurred early Sunday morning.

The report states, "The incident happened at 8:30 a.m. near Minnesota Road and North Bernal Road in front of the Ozanam Center, which is a shelter for migrants and homeless. The victims were sitting on the curb near a bus stop."

The report states that police spokesperson Lt. Martin Sandoval explained that seven victims died at the scene and the other four to six victims were taken to area hospitals.

"Sandoval said the driver was arrested and charged with reckless driving. Sandoval said more charges will likely be filed. He said it is looking more and more like an intentional act," the report added.