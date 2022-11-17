'Brutal': Trump mocked for 'low-energy' campaign kickoff even Fox News didn't want to cover

On Wednesday's edition of MSNBC's "All In," anchor Chris Hayes mocked former President Donald Trump for apparently losing his political shine — to the point that even Fox News didn't want to cover his speech, and his own daughter doesn't want to be involved in his third consecutive campaign for the White House.

"Donald Trump is not actually good at politics," said Hayes. "In fact, you can argue that there is no bigger loser in American politics than Donald Trump. Just look at his record. Loss after loss after loss. Even the one win in 2016, when he won the presidency — remember, he had lost the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million votes. It was like two percentage points. Back in 2018, first midterm elections, party lost control of the House. Democrats gained ... 40 seats that year. In 2020, he lost both the electoral college, 306 to 232, and the popular vote was 7 million more Americans choosing Joe Biden over Donald Trump."

"Then just last week, de facto head of the Republican Party once again, for the third election in a row, presided over a wildly disappointing loss," said Hayes. "This one a midterm. Democrats will retain control of the Senate. Republicans will take the House by a tiny, tiny sliver of margin. Whatever political pull Donald Trump may have once had, it does seem clear it is no longer working."

Trump is trying to get back that enthusiasm and control by launching his new campaign, which he did in a speech at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night in front of a semi-captive audience. But, noted Hayes, the speech was "a brutal slog" so low-energy that "even Fox News, at one point, got bored and cut away from more than ten minutes."

Hayes played a clip of the cutaway, in which Trump was talking about former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and anchor Sean Hannity said, "we're gonna go back to the speech in just a minute. let's get some quick snap reaction first from someone who's been watching along with."

"Sean, you're killing me," said Hayes. "The Angela Merkel crowdwork was amazing. Why did you cut away from that? And we would play some of the highlights of the ex-president's speech. There's nothing to highlight. You've seen this one million times. The most interesting part of the entire announcement was who did not attend. Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka, a top advisor in his administration along with her husband, was most notable absence. In a statement ... she said she is quitting the game altogether, saying, 'I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my own children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics.'"

Watch below: