Suspect in Idaho college student slayings identified as Bryan Christopher Kohberger

Police have arrested a suspect in the slayings of four University of Idaho students. According to the New York Post, the suspect has been identified as Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, who was arrested in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Kohberger is reportedly a college student but did not attend the University of Idaho. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, were found stabbed to death in their beds at their off-campus dormitory.

"The vicious slayings — which saw each of the victims disturbed in their sleep, then stabbed multiple times in their chest area — have dominated headlines for several weeks, with experts and amateurs alike speculating on possible motives and suspects," the Post's report stated. "Best friends Goncalves and Mogen, who met in the sixth grade, were last seen on surveillance footage at Moscow’s Corner Club just hours before the stabbings. They subsequently stopped at a food truck before returning to their rented home before 2 a.m. Kernodle and Chapin had been at a party at the nearby Sigma Chi fraternity house and had arrived home shortly before."

