Idaho murder suspect's sisters lose their jobs

The two sisters of accused University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger have reportedly lost their jobs, due to their connection to him, Jezebel reported on Wednesday.
"Since Kohberger was arrested and charged with the gruesome stabbings of university students Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, and Ethan Chapin, his sisters Melissa and Amanda — a school counselor and actress, respectively — lost their employment because of their their relationship to him," reported Audra Heinrichs. "NewsNation also reports that while the Kohberger family stand by their son and brother, they have not visited him since he’s been detained without bail at a jail in Moscow, Idaho. In January, they issued a statement of support: 'We will love and support our son and brother.'"
"Interestingly, Kerri Rawsom, the daughter of the Dennis Rader (otherwise known as the B.T.K. killer) weighed in about Kohberger’s family paying the price for his alleged crimes, telling News Nation: 'It’s important to remember that Kohberger’s family, as far as we know at this point, are crime victims, so you have to come from that place to begin with,'" the report continued. "Basically, it’s absurd that anyone’s family members — especially those of whom the public has no understanding of their relationship to an alleged criminal — should be held accountable for a relative’s crimes."
Kohberger, a teaching assistant at Washington State University studying criminology, was identified by DNA evidence recovered at the scene of the killings, which stunned the college town of Moscow — which had not seen a murder in years — as well as unnerving the whole nation in the initial weeks that police couldn't locate a suspect.
He was arrested after traveling across the country to his family home in Pennsylvania, where cops saw him intensively scrubbing out his car and allegedly trying to dispose of evidence.
Investigators have not yet determined a motive, although a report earlier this year indicated he sent a direct Instagram message to one of the murdered women weeks before the crime took place.