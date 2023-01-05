Idaho stabbing suspect's sister appeared in low-budget horror flick that depicted similar slashings

The director of a low-budget horror film was shocked to learn the brother of one of his actresses had committed a strikingly similar crime to what he depicted onscreen.

The sister of accused University of Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger starred in the gory slasher film "Two Days Back," where characters were brutally stabbed and hacked to death with knives and hatchets, bearing eerie similarities to the knife attacks that left four students dead, reported the New York Post.

“You’re f*ckking kidding me, her brother is that guy?" said Goddamn, man, holy cow,” said “Two Days Back” director Kevin Boon. "Godd*mn, man, holy cow."

Boon teaches English and media studies at Penn State Mont Alto, but he made the 2011 film with students and other cast members, including aspiring actress Amanda Kohberger, after an open audition.

“I remember her well," Boon said. "I directed the movie, wrote the movie, I cast her. She is a lovely woman who was very nice -- I liked her a lot.”

The film depicts a group of student environmentalists who are trying to track down other students they suspect of engaging in illegal foresting, but some of the characters soon go missing and are found brutally slashed and hacked and left to bleed to death.

Amanda Kohberger's character, Lori, is one of the few to survive and is seen safe back on campus by the end of the film.

“[Her character] turns her back on the other people," Boon said, "and takes off, but she’s not one of the murdered."

Amanda Kohberger, who now works as a licensed school counselor in Pennsylvania, appeared in court Tuesday for an extradition hearing in a show of support with her parents, Michael and Maryann, and another sister, Melissa, and the family issued a statement explaining that they're standing by Bryan Kohberger to “promote his presumption of innocence."

The 28-year-old Kohberger waived his extradition hearing and was flown to Idaho, where he is accused of murdering University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20 and Ethan Chapin, 20, as they slept in their beds on Nov. 13.

“There was nothing weird about her,” Boon said. “I cannot believe that’s her brother.”