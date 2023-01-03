Accused Idaho killer taunts guards after arrest: 'I cut them, I’ll cut you!'

A man accused of stabbing to death four University of Idaho students has exhibited bizarre behavior before and after his arrest for the brutal slayings.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger was taken into custody last week and will face an extradition hearing Tuesday in Pennsylvania, where a woman who was briefly held in the same jail told the Daily Mail that the 28-year-old accused killer taunted guards and exposed himself.

“I cut them, I’ll cut you,” he told guards, according to Valerie Cipollina, who was detained in the Monroe County Jail on a domestic violence charge early New Year's Day. “You come in here and I’ll cut you.”

The 50-year-old woman said Kohberger, who's 28, also threatened to urinate on one guard.

“I’m going to pee on your face," he said, according to Cipollina. "Do what you want with me, I don’t give a sh*t.”

Kohberger tried to expose himself to her, she said, but a partition blocked the view, and she said the accused killer rapped profane lyrics from songs by Lil Wayne and Bad Bunny, and lashed out at guards after they told him to be quiet.

“Come in all of you," he allegedly said. "You scared of me? You should be scared of me. You’re going to do nothing to me because I’m going to cut all of you up. Come into this cell and I’ll show you I’m a creeper.”

Kohberger is accused of fatally stabbing Madison Mogen and Kaylee Gonçalves, both 21, along with Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, both 20, as they slept Nov. 13 in a rental home in Moscow, and he was later arrested in his hometown of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.