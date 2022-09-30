Bullet found in 'Your Friends at MAGA' letter sent to library in Chicago suburb

The Downers Grove Public Library in Illinois canceled a drag queen Bingo event after they received threats, WGN 9 reports.

Downers Grove police say the library received a letter that contained a bullet and a return address that said, “Your Friends at MAGA” with a confederate flag sticker on the back of the envelope.

“F– lover commies. More to come for Downers Grove Library,” the letter read according to a Facebook post from Downers Grove Mayor Bob Barnett.

"It’s hard to believe someone thinks this is acceptable behavior. I’m hoping this (like the earlier threat from out West) came from outside our community," the mayor said.

The event also received criticism from Orland Park Mayor and GOP congressional candidate Keith Pekau, who said it was inappropriate.

Drag Queen Bingo was scheduled to take place on Oct. 11, which is National Coming Out Day.