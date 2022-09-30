Trump-loving Senate candidate sues women who charged and arrested him for violating protection order
A U.S. Senate candidate in Vermont has sued the law enforcement officers involved with charging him for violating an abuse prevention order.

Kerry Raheb, of Bennington, is charged with one misdemeanor count of violating a protection order related to allegedly stalking a person who was moving an excavator from a road, and the independent Senate candidate started aggressively honking his horn and nearly hit the machine as he drove fast around it, reported the Bennington Banner.

The 54-year-old Raheb then stopped his vehicle and yelled "get off my property" to the person, who had been working on road maintenance, and shouted an obscenity at the worker, who told police he believed Raheb would hit the excavator with his car.

Raheb was placed under a temporary order for allegedly threatening the victim at least once, and the alleged violation could result in a maximum sentence of one year of imprisonment and a possible $5,000 fine, if convicted.

He also sought a stalking order against the victim in June, but that order remains pending.

Raheb sued the officer who arrested him in August, along with state's attorney who filed the charge and a trial judge -- all of whom are women -- in small claims court for $5,000 each.

“Slander and defamation is coming as you parrot the lies," Raheb told the newspaper in an email statement. "You have no clue what you are doing. Be guided accordingly.”

Raheb's campaign website shows his views on immigration, global elites, mask mandates, voter ID and "tyrannical politicians," along with quotes from former president Donald Trump and attacks on Sen. Bernie Sanders, another Vermont independent whom he calls an “American disgrace.”

