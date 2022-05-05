Kansas family cries foul after local Domino's Pizza delivery receipt mocks their 'fat' daughter

A family in Kansas is crying foul after a local Domino's Pizza delivery included a receipt making disparaging remarks about their daughter.

The receipt included on the pizza and salad order gave the delivery driver instructions to call the family's daughter "fat" when they came to the door, a photo from Fox2Now reported.

“When they answer say for (the teenager) she gets the salad cause she fat," the note shows in a photo from the teen's grandmother.

Grandmother Marty Postlethwait told the network that it was Monday night when the delivery driver arrived with the message. She thinks that the order was likely placed using the Domino's website, where someone making the order can include "delivery instructions." Then the message appeared there.

“I think, to the extent they went to, this person needs to be held accountable for their actions. The sad part is — Domino’s hasn’t made it any easier for them to find out any answers,” Postlethwait said.



The Gardner, Kansas Dominoes franchise owner is out of town, a manager explained. It's unclear how that has stopped the company from being able to find the information documented in the order.

The girl's father reached out to the corporate level as well as the local restaurant. It's the corporate level that allows for an online order to be placed from anywhere and then simply distributes to the nearest location.

The family believes that the message came from a fellow student where the teen attends school.

“This little girl’s feelings were crushed. There’s no I’m sorry. There’s nothing we can do. I think that’s the hard part,” Postlethwait said.



“We send our deepest apologies to the family impacted by this hurtful language," the corporate office sent to the news station. "It is upsetting that the person who placed this order took advantage of our online ordering system in this way… We look forward to discussing this incident with the family directly.”

The driver didn't read the message aloud when they delivered it. The school district told the network that they hope the parents will reach out to them as they have a no-tolerance policy on bullying.

Read the full report at Fox2Now.