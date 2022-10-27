Burglary at Democrat Katie Hobbs HQ investigated by Arizona police: report
Arizona Republican Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (Photo: Screen capture)

Detectives in Phoenix are investigating a breaking at the campaign office of Katie Hobbs, the Democratic Party nominee for governor of Arizona and the current secretary of state.

KTVK-TV reported that police responded Tuesday afternoon.

"Phoenix. Sgt. Brian Bower said items were taken from the property 'sometime during the night' but didn’t go into detail about what was stolen," the network reported.

The Hobbs campaign said one person could be seen clearly on surveillance video.

Hobbs is facing Republican Kari Lake.

No suspects have been identified.

12-News reported the Hobbs campaign released a statement on the incident.

"Secretary Hobbs and her staff have faced hundreds of death threats and threats of violence over the course of this campaign. Throughout this race, we have been clear that the safety of our staff and of the Secretary is our number one priority," the statement read. “Let’s be clear: for nearly two years, Kari Lake and her allies have been spreading dangerous misinformation and inciting threats against anyone they see fit. The threats against Arizonans attempting to exercise their constitutional rights and their attacks on elected officials are the direct result of a concerted campaign of lies and intimidation."

