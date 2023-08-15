Georgia's lieutenant governor could be next to be indicted for effort to overturn election: report
(Photo by Mandel Ngan for AFP)

The Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia is considering whether to charge Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in regards to the effort by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election's results, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Prosecutors say Jones is one of the 30 co-conspirators not charged in a Fulton County indictment that was handed down on Monday.

Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia executive director Pete Skandalakis says he will soon appoint a special prosecutor to look into Jones' case.

"Jones, a state senator at the time, played a prominent role as Republicans in the General Assembly considered rejecting Georgia’s official presidential electors and appointing a slate of Trump electors instead," AJC's report stated.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"Jones and a handful of other senators pressed for a special legislative session to consider appointing the Trump electors, supported lawsuits that sought to void the results and pressed Vice President Mike Pence to reject the official results when Congress met to certify Biden’s victory."

Read the full report at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

2020 ElectionSmartNews