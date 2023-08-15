Read it: Donald Trump indictment unsealed in Fulton County
A massive 98-page indictment connecting former President Donald Trump and 18 other people to a laundry list of criminal charges was unsealed in Fulton County late Monday.

The filing, unsealed after the grand jury sat late into the evening, includes 41 charges involving efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state of Georgia, shared between the 19 defendants.

Trump is hit with 13 counts which include a racketeering charge, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating of a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery, conspiracy to commit false statements, and conspiracy to commit filing false documents.

Among those indicted alongside him were his former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and his former attorney and mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani.

Read the whole indictment here.

