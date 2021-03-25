BUSTED: Trump adviser 'appears to have misled a Florida court' to get out of paying child support

<p>
"Hunger is not an economic motivator—it is a policy failure. SNAP benefits provide the hand up so many Americans need in times of financial instability."<br/>
—Rep. Jahana Hayes
</p><p>
"We are pleased to finally put to rest a policy that would have restricted the ability of states to provide nutrition assistance to able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWDs) during times of high unemployment," Vilsack said in a <a href="https://www.usda.gov/media/press-releases/2021/03/24/statement-agriculture-secretary-tom-vilsack-dc-circuit-courts" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">statement</a>. "The rule would have penalized individuals who were unable to find consistent income, when many low-wage jobs have variable hours, and limited to no sick leave."
</p><p>
"Groups with typically higher unemployment, including rural Americans, Black, Indigenous, Hispanic and People of Color, and those with less than a high school education would have been disproportionately harmed by this cruel policy," Vilsack added.
</p><p>
According to the Trump USDA's <a href="https://www.motherjones.com/food/2020/03/theres-a-global-pandemic-but-the-trump-administration-will-still-cut-food-stamps/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">own estimates</a>, the rule would have rendered more than 700,000 people ineligible for federal nutrition benefits, a devastating blow for <a href="https://www.cbpp.org/research/poverty-and-inequality/tracking-the-covid-19-recessions-effects-on-food-housing-and" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">those struggling to put food on the table</a> amid widespread joblessness. Experts <a href="https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/paulmcleod/coronavirus-food-stamps-trump-administration" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">argued</a> that the USDA's analysis likely underestimated the number of people who would have been harmed by the policy change.
</p><p>
With hunger still at staggering levels across the U.S.—the latest Census <a href="https://www.cbpp.org/research/poverty-and-inequality/tracking-the-covid-19-recessions-effects-on-food-housing-and" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">data</a> shows that more than 20 million adults said their households did not have enough to eat last month—Democratic lawmakers and activists celebrated USDA's move to scrap a policy that would have made the crisis much worse.
<div class="twitter-tweet twitter-tweet-rendered" style="display: flex; max-width: 550px; width: 100%; margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px;"><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" class="" data-tweet-id="1374770332830171140" frameborder="0" id="twitter-widget-0" scrolling="no" src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1374770332830171140&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2651205990%23advanced&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 551px; height: 437px; display: block; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe></div><p>Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.), chair of the House Subcommittee on Nutrition, Oversight, and Department Operations, said in a <a href="https://agriculture.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=2146" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">statement</a> Wednesday that "amidst a pandemic in which millions of Americans are struggling to find work, it is especially important to ensure that as many Americans as possible retain eligibility for federal benefits like SNAP."</p><p>"Hunger is not an economic motivator—it is a policy failure," Hayes added. "SNAP benefits provide the hand up so many Americans need in times of financial instability. I am pleased USDA has dropped this appeal."</p>
